Riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters from the road in front of Chinese University in Sha Tin on November 11. Photo: Felix Wong
Chinese University to spend HK$70 million to fix campus facilities and repair its buses damaged during vandalism by radical protesters in November 2019
- Repair or replacement of 75 buses meant to transport students and employees will alone cost the university HK$30 million
- PolyU is yet to announce its repair costs, while CityU earlier said its restoration costs would reach a nine-digit figure
Topic | Hong Kong protests
