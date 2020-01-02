Riot police fire tear gas to disperse anti-government protesters from the road in front of Chinese University in Sha Tin on November 11. Photo: Felix Wong
Chinese University to spend HK$70 million to fix campus facilities and repair its buses damaged during vandalism by radical protesters in November 2019

  • Repair or replacement of 75 buses meant to transport students and employees will alone cost the university HK$30 million
  • PolyU is yet to announce its repair costs, while CityU earlier said its restoration costs would reach a nine-digit figure
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 11:29pm, 2 Jan, 2020

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.