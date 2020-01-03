Fung Wai-wah, president of the Professional Teachers' Union, believes teachers are being made scapegoats by the government. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong teachers’ union is one inciting ‘white terror’ not us, says Education Bureau

  • Professional Teachers’ Union to hold rally on Friday evening, as bureau says it should cut ties with ‘small group of troublemakers’
  • Row stems from interview education minister Kevin Yeung gave to Communist Party news website
Zoe Low and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:19am, 3 Jan, 2020

