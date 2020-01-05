A security guards stands near a newly installed gate at an entrance to Polytechnic University’s campus in Hung Hom. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong universities step up security leaving students and staff facing guards, gates and fencing just to get to class
- Eight publicly funded institutions respond to violence of anti-government protests by tightening access to campuses
- At some of the most badly damaged institutions entry will only be granted with proper ID or a permit
