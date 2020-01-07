La Salle Primary School in Kowloon Tong was one of the schools targeted in the incident. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong schools urged to keep closer watch on computer systems after hacker attack on nine networks
- Of the nine schools targeted in recent cyberattack, leakage of data – mainly personal information of pupils and staff – was found at four
- Incident concerned government application that was developed to allow electronic communication between institutions and the authorities
Topic | Hong Kong schools
