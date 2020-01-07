Access to Baptist University buildings is now more controlled. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Baptist University becomes second Hong Kong varsity to tighten controls on access after trashing of city campuses during protests
- Institution installs card-reading machines at entrances, following on from Polytechnic University, which last week set up turnstiles
- Move has raised concerns over an invasion of privacy and a possible breach of land lease conditions over the public’s access to an open area on campus
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Access to Baptist University buildings is now more controlled. Photo: Xiaomei Chen