Access to Baptist University buildings is now more controlled. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

Baptist University becomes second Hong Kong varsity to tighten controls on access after trashing of city campuses during protests

  • Institution installs card-reading machines at entrances, following on from Polytechnic University, which last week set up turnstiles
  • Move has raised concerns over an invasion of privacy and a possible breach of land lease conditions over the public’s access to an open area on campus
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP
Chan Ho-him and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 11:14pm, 7 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Access to Baptist University buildings is now more controlled. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.

Lilian Cheng

Lilian Cheng

Lilian joined the Post in 2019 as senior reporter covering Hong Kong’s housing, land and development policies. She started her career at Ming Pao in 2010 and was then a principal reporter at i-Cable News. She has won awards for her reporting on a major discovery of Sung relics near the planned To Kwa Wan railway station.