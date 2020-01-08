Teachers and their supporters gather in Central for a rally. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: teachers warned online comments are subject to regulations as education chief urges schools to suspend those arrested for serious crimes

  • Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says comments on social media platforms may reflect the moral values teachers hold
  • Most complaints against teachers involve inappropriate remarks on social media, including hate speech, provoking violence and foul language, he says
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 11:59pm, 8 Jan, 2020

Teachers and their supporters gather in Central for a rally. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.