The scene from CityU as protesters and police engage in a stand-off. Photo: Sam Tsang
City University says donations affected by ongoing Hong Kong protests, with sponsors backing out of past commitments
- Governing council member says donors could be dissatisfied with students’ participation in protests, warning that loss of income could affect operations.
- Financial records of other tertiary institutions also show drop in sponsorship
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The scene from CityU as protesters and police engage in a stand-off. Photo: Sam Tsang