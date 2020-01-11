The scene from CityU as protesters and police engage in a stand-off. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Education

City University says donations affected by ongoing Hong Kong protests, with sponsors backing out of past commitments

  • Governing council member says donors could be dissatisfied with students’ participation in protests, warning that loss of income could affect operations.
  • Financial records of other tertiary institutions also show drop in sponsorship
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:20pm, 11 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

The scene from CityU as protesters and police engage in a stand-off. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.