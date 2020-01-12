A security checkpoint at Baptist University. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
In the wake of campus clashes, at least four Hong Kong universities restrict public access to open spaces ... but should they?
- PolyU, HKU, Baptist and Lingnan close off areas previously open to public
- Critics say institutions should not isolate themselves, but supporters back move, citing how vandalism and violence have broken out on campuses
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A security checkpoint at Baptist University. Photo: Xiaomei Chen