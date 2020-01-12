A security checkpoint at Baptist University. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

In the wake of campus clashes, at least four Hong Kong universities restrict public access to open spaces ... but should they?

  • PolyU, HKU, Baptist and Lingnan close off areas previously open to public
  • Critics say institutions should not isolate themselves, but supporters back move, citing how vandalism and violence have broken out on campuses
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP
Lilian Cheng and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 3:54pm, 12 Jan, 2020

Lilian joined the Post in 2019 as senior reporter covering Hong Kong’s housing, land and development policies. She started her career at Ming Pao in 2010 and was then a principal reporter at i-Cable News. She has won awards for her reporting on a major discovery of Sung relics near the planned To Kwa Wan railway station.

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.