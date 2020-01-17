A consultation document suggested that there should be more flexible learning in Hong Kong secondary schools. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong educators want students to act independently, take responsibility and reconcile tensions, survey finds
- Most teachers and principals also believe existing curriculum is still highly oriented towards academic pursuits and cannot benefit low achievers
- Results of joint survey by Chinese University and school heads’ association released ahead of government task force’s final report on curriculum review
Topic | Hong Kong schools
