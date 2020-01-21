Researchers said the government should increase funding to schools with a small intake of non-Chinese-speaking pupils. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong schools struggling to teach Chinese to ethnic minority students, sparking calls for more government funding to tackle problem

  • Only about 38 per cent of teachers say they are confident in teaching the subject to non-Chinese-speakers, survey finds
  • Most primary school principals report having difficulty in employing staff with relevant skills to teach Chinese as a second language
Updated: 12:43am, 21 Jan, 2020

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.