Researchers said the government should increase funding to schools with a small intake of non-Chinese-speaking pupils. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong schools struggling to teach Chinese to ethnic minority students, sparking calls for more government funding to tackle problem
- Only about 38 per cent of teachers say they are confident in teaching the subject to non-Chinese-speakers, survey finds
- Most primary school principals report having difficulty in employing staff with relevant skills to teach Chinese as a second language
Topic | Ethnic minorities in Hong Kong
