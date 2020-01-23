Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says his bureau received 147 complaints of teacher misconduct related to the unrest between June and December last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong Education Bureau finds protest-related breaches by teachers in 60 per cent of complaints

  • Education minister Kevin Yeung says wrongdoings have been confirmed in 65 of 107 cases after initial investigations 
  • He says the bureau will act against any case of hate speech or provocative action by a teacher – irrespective of which side is being targeted
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:19am, 23 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says his bureau received 147 complaints of teacher misconduct related to the unrest between June and December last year. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.