Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says his bureau received 147 complaints of teacher misconduct related to the unrest between June and December last year. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong Education Bureau finds protest-related breaches by teachers in 60 per cent of complaints
- Education minister Kevin Yeung says wrongdoings have been confirmed in 65 of 107 cases after initial investigations
- He says the bureau will act against any case of hate speech or provocative action by a teacher – irrespective of which side is being targeted
Topic | Hong Kong protests
