Parents, teachers and principals feel classes should be suspended in Hong Kong schools for at least one to two weeks after February 3 following the outbreak of coronavirus. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Education

China coronavirus: pressure mounts on Hong Kong Education Bureau to suspend classes after Lunar New Year holiday to safeguard students, teachers

  • Parents, teachers and principals feel classes should be suspended for at least one to two weeks after schools reopen on February 3
  • Earlier in the day, Macau government also extended holiday until at least February 10 for all schools except higher education institutions
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 7:58pm, 24 Jan, 2020

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.