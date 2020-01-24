Parents, teachers and principals feel classes should be suspended in Hong Kong schools for at least one to two weeks after February 3 following the outbreak of coronavirus. Photo: Edmond So
China coronavirus: pressure mounts on Hong Kong Education Bureau to suspend classes after Lunar New Year holiday to safeguard students, teachers
- Parents, teachers and principals feel classes should be suspended for at least one to two weeks after schools reopen on February 3
- Earlier in the day, Macau government also extended holiday until at least February 10 for all schools except higher education institutions
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Parents, teachers and principals feel classes should be suspended in Hong Kong schools for at least one to two weeks after February 3 following the outbreak of coronavirus. Photo: Edmond So