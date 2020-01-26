Hong Kong’s academic year has already faced two major disruptions. Photo: Winson Wong
China coronavirus: Hong Kong students face exam crunch as school year takes another hit after suspension caused by protests
- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced on Saturday that all kindergartens, primary and secondary schools would remain closed until February 17
- Suspension could hurt those facing university entrance examinations later this year, with schools considering squeezing two exams into one day to catch up
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Hong Kong’s academic year has already faced two major disruptions. Photo: Winson Wong