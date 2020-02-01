St Joseph’s College has a strong connection with its ‘old boys’, whose ‘unconditional support’ has helped it maintain high standards in academics and extracurricular activities. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong’s oldest Catholic boys’ school to get swimming pool, arts centre and hostel in HK$500 million upgrade

  • 145-year-old St Joseph’s College relying on ‘old boys’ to help fund its redevelopment plan
  • First major upgrade in 60 years will blend old and new, protect school’s historic buildings
Topic |   Education
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 10:25am, 1 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

St Joseph’s College has a strong connection with its ‘old boys’, whose ‘unconditional support’ has helped it maintain high standards in academics and extracurricular activities. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.