Baptist University president Roland Chin said classes on campus would be suspended until March, in an email to staff and students. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong /  Education

Hong Kong universities suspend classes until March as China coronavirus fears grow, while education chiefs discuss extending closure of city’s schools

  • Baptist University and University of Hong Kong cite growing spread of deadly outbreak in email to students and staff as reason behind decision
  • Education chiefs are urged to extend break for city’s schoolchildren until threat has ended
Topic |   China coronavirus outbreak
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 12:10am, 31 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Baptist University president Roland Chin said classes on campus would be suspended until March, in an email to staff and students. Photo: Edward Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.