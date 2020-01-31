Polytechnic University is one of Hong Kong’s eight publicly funded institutions requiring students to self quarantine. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong universities impose forced quarantine on students returning from mainland over coronavirus fears
- All eight publicly funded institutions set strict criteria for those who have visited family across the border during Lunar New Year holiday
- Hotel rooms and dormitories set aside to house those who do not have anywhere else to live in city
