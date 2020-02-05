Accommodating the needs of cross-border students may make returning to school in early March a challenge. Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: starting classes in March will be challenging, Hong Kong heads say, as schools prepare to cut summer holiday short
- Primary and secondary heads cite lack of face masks and return of 25,000 cross-border pupils
- Exams also under threat with Education Bureau expected to make announcement this week
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
