IELTS and TOEFL have been suspended for the first two weeks of February, while ACT and SSAT tests for admission to US universities and schools have been cancelled. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: cancellation and postponement of overseas exams may disrupt Hong Kong students’ plans to study abroad
- International English proficiency tests IELTS and TOEFL have been suspended for the first two weeks of February
- ACT admissions test for US universities on February 7 and 8, and SSAT test on February 8 for applying to US schools have also been cancelled
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
IELTS and TOEFL have been suspended for the first two weeks of February, while ACT and SSAT tests for admission to US universities and schools have been cancelled. Photo: Handout