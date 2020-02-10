Teachers and their supporters at an anti-government protest at Edinburgh Place in Central. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: teachers who criticised government on social media say they are living in fear
- A teacher says mere expression of personal feelings about prevailing political situation among friends on social media may also prove costly
- Primary school teacher and pro-democracy district councillor Law Pei-lee terms it white terror, though Education Bureau says it handles each case carefully
