Creativity and critical thinking at Savannah College of Art and Design

In October 2019, the interior design programme at SCAD was ranked number one by DesignIntelligence, a respected ranking system of academic excellence focusing on interior design, architecture and landscape architecture. It marks the seventh time in the past eight years that the programme has received this accolade. Although students must go to Savannah to study SCAD’s master of fine arts, interior design, the college’s design bachelor of fine arts (BFA) degree is accredited by the Council for Interior Design Accreditation and is acclaimed in the industry. Moving to the US for postgraduate studies is straightforward as all SCAD campuses, from the US to France and Hong Kong, retain extremely close links.

Khoi Vo is a professor of interior design and has been the vice-president of SCAD Hong Kong since 2018. He previously chaired the interior design department at SCAD’s campus in Georgia.

“The area of inquiry in the DesignIntelligence survey includes how well graduates perform in problem-solving tasks, communication skills, and expert knowledge of industry software,” said Vo. “Through hiring and working with graduates of many different programmes, the leaders and hiring managers of interior design firms have a perspective on the relative strengths of schools and how well graduates are prepared for professional practice. SCAD’s interior design programmes … have garnered more recognition [in the DesignIntelligence survey] than any other university. This continued success is a great achievement, and we strive to continue providing quality education for our students.”

The BFA in interior design at Hong Kong SCAD is a 180-hour course of study. Students learn how to curate an inspiring gallery, retail and corporate spaces while also learning how to solve challenges thrown up in building development.

“The SCAD interior design department exists to guide students to become innovative interior designers capable of critical thinking, effective communication, and collaborative teamwork, emphasising professional ethics and values within the context of social, environmental and global design practice,” says Vo.

The programme begins with 35 hours of “foundation” modules which progresses to 55 hours of ‘general education’ modules, offering a background to global concepts in modern architecture. The “major curriculum” spans 80 hours and leads students into the intricacies and practicalities of interior design. Modules cover topics including rendering for interior design, lighting, digital communication, and adhering to construction codes.

“The course is well structured in a way for students to learn the different parts of the profession,” says Laura Cavanna, professor of interior design at SCAD Hong Kong. “We cover all the angles of this profession and the design process.”

Cavanna explains that the key aspects of the interior design course fall under three categories: communication, materials and design.

“Students learn how to communicate: anything that relates to drawing – learning to sketch by hand, colour by hand, learning to use different media and using all the software,” she said. “Materials are the key element for interior design, and students learn to understand how the materials are made, what the best composition is, and how to best choose them.” The design aspect of the course teaches students how to build up and distil complex ideas. “We start from how to identify different options, then develop them into ideas and to verbally present them in a presentation or pitch,” Cavanna explained.

As a registered Italian architect with more than two decades of professional experience, including 12 years in Hong Kong, Cavanna is well placed to instil expertise into her students. Indeed, one of the primary reasons SCAD’s courses stand out from the pack is the university’s connection to key players in the industry, giving students a step up towards their dream graduate role.

“Here at SCAD Hong Kong, we focus on fostering talented students for careers through building a strong and positive relationship with the art and design world, and strengthening the bridge between SCAD and the Hong Kong community, as well as global industry partners,” says Vo.

It’s a sentiment echoed by current interior design student Robin Woo. “My high school art teacher introduced SCAD to me – he talked about how it was one of the art schools she really believed in,” said Woo, who moved to Hong Kong from his native South Korea. “She specifically mentioned SCAD’s large network of connections and how it was unlike that of many art colleges. I chose Hong Kong because it is known for an extensive art scene and job opportunities. I also appreciated that I could receive a SCAD education while being close to my home.”

The ability to collaborate with other disciplines and gain direct experience with big-name brands is invaluable to students, said Vo. “Through design challenges and custom courses, a student will work with his or her classmates and faculties from various majors to offer creative solutions for industry partners,” he said. “Students get to work directly with industry executives from the world’s most influential brands, including Adidas, Uber, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Disney, Samsung Electronics, Hasbro and Nasa.”

Woo, who said that he was drawn to interior design for the “endless possibilities that come with creating an interior space,” confirms that SCAD is proving an “amazing” experience. “I have been exposed to so many opportunities and artists that have driven me to produce a high quality of work that I am proud of,” he said. “All of my professors have extensive professional experience, which means they have been able to answer my questions about actually working in the field and what it’s like to pursue a career as an interior designer.”

Unlike some larger teaching institutions that have anonymous lecture experiences, SCAD emphasises teaching at an individual level. “When I first got to Hong Kong, I worked on shopping mall projects,” Cavanna recalled of her journey towards teaching. “However, over the years, I built up my experience and enjoyed the mentoring part of projects far more than the design part – this is what brought me to the field of education.”

SCAD’s interior design alumni have gone on to work for prestigious design companies around the world, including Callison, Corgan, Gensler, and Hirsch Bedner Associates, with many others running successful private firms.

Aside from the acclaim from students, teachers and the global industry at large, SCAD’s graduate employment figures are compelling. In a 2018 study of SCAD graduates, 99 per cent were employed, pursuing further education or both within 10 months of graduation.