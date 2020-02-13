Education minister Kevin Yeung is expected to announce that schools will remain closed beyond March 2. Photo: Edward Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong government to extend school closures, and keep civil servants at home for another week, source says
- Classes expected to be suspended beyond March 2
- Education minister has already hinted major exams could be pushed back
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
