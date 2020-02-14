The English Schools Foundation (ESF) office in Quarry Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
No pyjamas for online lessons: Hong Kong pupils on extended break amid coronavirus fears told
- English Schools Foundation spokeswoman says while they have not gone as far as to demand pupils log on in class attire, they should be ‘dressed appropriately’ for live-streamed lessons
- Other principals say focus is to keep students motivated and prepared for exams even with the lengthened break
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
The English Schools Foundation (ESF) office in Quarry Bay. Photo: Felix Wong