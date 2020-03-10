International schools in Hong Kong are allowing some students to return for classes. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: more students return to Hong Kong international school despite citywide classroom ban that means pupils at local schools must stay at home

  • Canadian International School of Hong Kong allowing even students not sitting final exams to resume classes
  • Teachers’ union raises question of whether the arrangement is fair, with local schools still not allowed to restart classes
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 2:16pm, 10 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

International schools in Hong Kong are allowing some students to return for classes. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him

Chan Ho-him is a reporter for the Hong Kong desk focused on covering education policies. He joined the Post in 2019. Prior to that, he was an investigative reporter at Ming Pao.

Coronavirus outbreak