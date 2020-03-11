Teachers and school leaders think a phased approach for the return to schools after the virus shutdown is best. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong secondary schools should reopen first, say teachers, as younger pupils face prospect of Covid-19 shutdown until May
- Unions and principals want older pupils to return first in staggered reopening of schools from April 20 at the earliest
- Half-days proposed for primary schools when lessons finally resume, which could be in May
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Teachers and school leaders think a phased approach for the return to schools after the virus shutdown is best. Photo: AFP