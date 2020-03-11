Classes have been suspended in Hong Kong since February 3. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus: Hong Kong schools should reopen only if there are no locally transmitted infections for 28 days, medical expert says
- Professor David Hui says universities and secondary schools could reopen first, followed by primary schools and kindergartens after another two weeks
- Education sector says schools are not equipped to reopen because of the ongoing mask shortage
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
