Wellcome International Kindergarten and Nursery says it is facing financial difficulties. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: upheaval for 400 children as Hong Kong kindergarten warns it will have to close by end of July amid class suspensions

  • Wellcome International Kindergarten and Nursery in Tuen Mun told parents it will cease operations on July 31
  • Closure will affect about 200 kindergarten and nursery pupils as well as another 200 children who have been admitted for the next school year
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:06pm, 11 Mar, 2020

