(L-R) Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers officials Tang Fei, Wong Kam-leung, and Wong Wai-shing say they have stepped in to do their bit amid the shortage of masks in city’s schools. Photo: Winson Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong teachers’ union to distribute 100,000 masks to schools
- Hong Kong Federation of Education Workers has sourced 150,000 masks to ensure supply of the protective gear does not dry up once classes resume
- Some 50,000 masks will be offered to teachers at a subsidised rate, while the rest will be handed out to school staff and students in need
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
