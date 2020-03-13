This year’s DSE exam will commence on March 27. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: mainland Chinese students to miss DSE examination in Hong Kong, with trouble over visa extension caused by quarantine measures
- Lawmaker calls for special treatment on ‘humanitarian grounds’, as visa stays for some are not long enough to incorporate quarantine and exam
- Government agencies hold firm on rejections, saying such individuals have to sort out their own immigration matters
