This year’s DSE exam will commence on March 27. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: mainland Chinese students to miss DSE examination in Hong Kong, with trouble over visa extension caused by quarantine measures

  • Lawmaker calls for special treatment on ‘humanitarian grounds’, as visa stays for some are not long enough to incorporate quarantine and exam
  • Government agencies hold firm on rejections, saying such individuals have to sort out their own immigration matters
Ng Kang-chung and Chan Ho-him

Updated: 1:36am, 13 Mar, 2020

