Hong Kong has more than 57,000 students with special educational needs, whose learning requirements have become difficult to meet because schools have remained shut due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: Shutterstock
For students with special needs in Hong Kong the coronavirus pandemic is harming more than just their education – in some cases it’s making their symptoms worse

  • Parents struggling to provide adequate learning environments for children who need help from professional educators on a daily basis
  • City has more than 57,000 pupils with special needs ranging from ADHD and autism to physical disabilities
Fiona Sun
Updated: 9:00am, 15 Mar, 2020

