Kaitlyn Yu Ching, a Form One student at HKUGA College, attends an online physical education class from her home in Tai Koo. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Coronavirus: Hong Kong students adapt to online learning amid class suspension over pandemic

  • Hong Kong’s biggest online learning experience for students so far is progressing steadily, teachers and principals say
  • But some students, mainly from low-income families, are struggling with lack of infrastructure, such as computers and high-speed internet, at home
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 7:30am, 16 Mar, 2020

