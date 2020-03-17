Parents hoping their children might head back to school on April 20 will need to adjust their expectations after March 17 statements by Carrie Lam. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: ‘little, if any, possibility’ Hong Kong schools resume fully on April 20, Lam says
- ‘Even if situation stabilises’, any reopening will come in stages, chief executive says in tamping down expectations
- News feels like a ‘death sentence’, says one parent, who complains online learning has been more burdensome than helpful
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Parents hoping their children might head back to school on April 20 will need to adjust their expectations after March 17 statements by Carrie Lam. Photo: Sam Tsang