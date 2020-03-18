The Pok Fu Lam campus of German Swiss International School, where the business college is based. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong government shuts down German Swiss International School’s business college for operating illegally

  • The college, which has provided vocational courses for decades, never registered to provide post-secondary education
  • Government says that is in breach of the law and its campus lease agreement, ordering its closure by the summer
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 11:02am, 18 Mar, 2020

