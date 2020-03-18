Classes in Hong Kong have been suspended since February. Photo: Edmond So
More than 80 per cent of Hong Kong’s parents highly stressed as schools remain shut amid coronavirus epidemic, poll finds

  • Survey of more than 500 parents finds those working from home the most anxious as they worry over children’s online-based schoolwork
  • NGO vice-chairman urges parents to relieve stress by bonding with children instead of consuming too much Covid-19 news
Zoe Low
Updated: 10:14pm, 18 Mar, 2020

