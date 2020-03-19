Hong Kong suspended classes on February 3 when Covid-19 hit the city. Photo: Robert Ng
More than a third of Hong Kong teachers polled favour extending class suspensions beyond Easter break, while educators point to rising number of coronavirus cases
- Some 40 per cent say their schools plan to shorten the summer break to make up for lost time
- Union leader says unlikely that first batch of students can resume classes on April 20, given health concerns of parents amid infections
Topic | Hong Kong schools
