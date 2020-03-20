A university president has rebuked a student union in Hong Kong for referring to the Covid-19 pandemic as ‘Chinese pneumonia’. Photo: Simon Song
Coronavirus: university president hits out at Hong Kong student union’s ‘Chinese pneumonia’ statement for ‘harming global Covid-19 fight’
- The term can stoke division, says HKUST’s Wei Shyy while criticising students’ allocation of anti-contagion funding as potentially discriminatory
- Student union defends its language as in keeping with other disease titles, rejects suggestion it discriminates
