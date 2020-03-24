There are mixed feelings in Hong Kong about the cancellation of the International Baccalaureate exams later this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: cancellation of International Baccalaureate exams leaves Hongkongers fearing for their academic future

  • Working out grades for candidates without final exams causes concern for some but others believe decision is best for students beset by disruption
  • Pressure for other assessments to follow the IB’s lead but Hong Kong authority says decision will not be taken on a whim
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 12:34am, 24 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

There are mixed feelings in Hong Kong about the cancellation of the International Baccalaureate exams later this year. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE