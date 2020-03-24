The ESF last froze its fees more than a decade ago. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s English Schools Foundation to freeze fees for first time in decade to ease parents’ burden amid coronavirus crisis

  • ESF says its board has made decision in light of anxiety and financial burden some families face amid class suspensions and economic slowdown
  • Hong Kong has faced challenges including anti-government protests and pandemic in recent months, CEO Belinda Greer says
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 8:22am, 24 Mar, 2020

