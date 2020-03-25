Britain’s Pearson Edexcel on Wednesday became the latest international exam board to cancel tests amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: British exam board latest to cancel secondary education tests amid global pandemic battle
- Thousands of Hong Kong students affected by raft of cancellations by international exam boards this week
- Pearson Edexcel says it will award grades based on previous mock exams and internal assessment results
