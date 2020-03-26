The German Swiss International School has clashed with the Swiss government, which is threatening legal action if does not change its name. Photo: Handout
Switzerland to pull funding from German Swiss International School in Hong Kong, threatens legal action over name

  • Government’s withdrawal bid follows its snubbed attempts for more control over the school
  • Row comes to a head in wake of separate controversy over the forced closure of the school’s business college
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:05pm, 26 Mar, 2020

