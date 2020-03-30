Students take their first Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams at the Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Secondary School, Cheung Sha Wan, last year. Photo: Pool
Coronavirus: university entrance exam fears have Hong Kong students planning resits even though tests are a month away
- For many, success or failure in Diploma of Secondary Education will decide their whole future
- Exams have already been delayed by a month, and with schools closed since February, some pupils fear the worst
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Students take their first Diploma of Secondary Education (DSE) exams at the Cheung Sha Wan Catholic Secondary School, Cheung Sha Wan, last year. Photo: Pool