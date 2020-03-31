Harrow International School Hong Kong, located in Tuen Mun. Photo: Winson Wong
Harrow Hong Kong drops ‘Amnesty International’ programme after parents raise concerns
- The prestigious international school was going to offer students a chance to role-play activists in an event to be held this summer
- Institution points to little student interest and pandemic for why it was axed, but initiative did not sit well with some parents
Topic | International schools in Hong Kong
Harrow International School Hong Kong, located in Tuen Mun. Photo: Winson Wong