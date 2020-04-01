The German Swiss International School on The Peak. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
German consulate stands by Swiss government in Hong Kong international school management row

  • Swiss consulate confirms it will terminate its involvement and funding in the German Swiss International School as its demands were not met
  • German consulate says it is ‘on the same page’ with the Swiss government, whose demands were aimed at improving the school’s governance
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:05pm, 1 Apr, 2020

