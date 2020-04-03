Hong Kong has suspended classes since February. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: Hong Kong education officials mulling backup plans for university entrance exams as further delay or cancellation looms

  • Call for a final grade based on projects, mock tests and internal assessment, but concerns surface over fairness and stakeholder buy-in
  • School heads hope classes can resume before the summer break so teachers will have a chance to follow-up on students’ learning progress
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chan Ho-him
Chan Ho-him

Updated: 8:34am, 3 Apr, 2020

Hong Kong has suspended classes since February. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE