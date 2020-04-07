Classes across the city have been suspended since early February, because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: as Covid-19 hits incomes, Hong Kong private schools freeze fees
- At least eight fee-paying schools, along with all 22 under the English Schools Foundation, forgo the usual annual increase
- But at least four schools still intend to raise fees
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
