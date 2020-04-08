The Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education exams, originally scheduled on March 27, have been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: three-fourths of 3,600 Hong Kong schoolteachers seek further postponement of DSE exams amid pandemic
- In a survey conducted by Professional Teachers’ Union, most teachers said the DSE exams should be postponed until June or July
- Teachers felt universities could also defer the start of the new academic year by a month until October to fit the delayed schedule
