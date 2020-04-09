A poll has revealed students are against the cancellation of DSE exams, due to start in a fortnight with the city still in the grip of the Covid-19 epidemic. Photo: SCMP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong education chief ‘confident’ Diploma of Secondary Education will go ahead as planned

  • Kevin Yeung says starting the exams on April 24 is still the aim, but survey finds candidates back further delay
  • Poll also reveals nearly three-quarters are against cancelling the university entrance exams outright
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:03pm, 9 Apr, 2020

