Zoom has enjoyed a surge in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it has faced a backlash in some parts of the world over what are seen as security shortcomings. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong government and schools in talks over Zoom security concerns after hackers invade online classes to spread explicit material
- Education officials and school leaders discuss security concerns associated with the video-conferencing app
- Pupils from 40 city schools call for Zoom ban amid fears over data leaks and other suspected breaches
Topic | Cybersecurity
