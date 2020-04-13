Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung has hinted that university entrance exams in Hong Kong could go ahead as planned. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Education

Coronavirus: Hong Kong likely to press ahead with university entrance exams as infection rate slows, education minister says

  • Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung hints at government thinking after number of new cases dropped to four over weekend
  • Exams had initially been scheduled for March 27 and could now begin on April 24
Topic |   HKDSE - Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education
Victor Ting
Updated: 11:39am, 13 Apr, 2020

