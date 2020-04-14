Hong Kong’s university students have largely been learning from home since February. Now, with exams looming, many fear online exams will not provide a fair evaluation. Photo: Nora Tam
Coronavirus: as final exams loom, Hong Kong’s university students push for ‘fairer’ alternatives, including a pass-fail option

  • Online learning has been more difficult for some than others, student unions say, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds
  • Real-time exams running up to three hours, taken in cramped homes filled with distractions, a recipe for stress one student leader says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 10:24am, 14 Apr, 2020

