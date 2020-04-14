The DSE exams, which were first scheduled on March 27, have since been postponed due to the pandemic. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Hong Kong university entrance exams could be postponed until June or even cancelled if situation worsens

  • But a government source says authorities still want to conduct the exams as scheduled on April 24 if circumstances allow
  • More than 90 per cent of 11,000 DSE candidates polled this month had urged the government to further postpone the exams, survey shows
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 6:13pm, 14 Apr, 2020

